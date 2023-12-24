Three Explosions Rock Tokmak - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three loud explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on the evening of Sunday, December 24.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Tokmak celebrates Christmas Eve. Three loud explosions were heard in all parts of the city," the post said.
Fedorov noted that the occupiers were again reporting that all the missiles had been destroyed, "but they don't specify what [they were destroyed with]."
Earlier reports said that explosions rang out in Tokmak on the morning of December 24.
