JCPOA Become Hostage Of Various Parties - Iranian Analysts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal on Iran's nuclear
program, is held hostage by different factions, said Hasan
Beheshtipour, Iranian analysts on international affair, Trend reports.
According to Beheshtipour, Iran and the US need to agree for the
JCPOA to be revived. But he sees little chance of that happening
soon under the leadership of Ebrahim Raisi in Iran and Joe Biden in
the US.
He also said that the current Iranian government, which took
office in August 2021, only wants the sanctions on Iran to be
lifted. But he argued that the JCPOA involves more than that, such
as diplomacy, security, military and legal issues.
The analysts added that if these issues are ignored and only the
sanctions are discussed, there will be endless debates that the
other side will not comprehend.
Beheshtipour also pointed out that that some groups in the US
oppose the JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program. He predicted that the
US government might follow their lead after the recent developments
in the Middle East.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports
and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions
have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
Iran is currently looking for various ways to resume discussions
with the other parties regarding its nuclear program and eventually
restore the JCPOA.
In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium enrichment.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent.
