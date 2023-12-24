MWL Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) welcomed on Sunday the UN Security Council resolution calling for urgent steps to be taken to allow the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and to create the necessary conditions for a sustainable ceasefire.

MWL Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, stressed, in a statement, on the need for the international community to assume responsibility and activate UN resolution No. 2720 to protect innocent civilians trapped in Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on the situation in Gaza, calling for urgent steps to be taken to immediately allow the delivery of humanitarian aid in an expanded, safe, and unhindered manner and to create the necessary conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

The vote on Resolution 2720, whose draft was presented by the UAE, came with the support of 13 members, with the United States and Russia abstaining from voting. (end)

