Kuwait Inflation Edged Up By 3.79 Pct In Nov. - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's consumer price index (inflation) on an annual basis grew by 3.79 percent last November, according to the Kuwait Central Statistical Bureau (KCSB).

In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, the bureau said that the inflation rate in Kuwait rose 0.23 percent in November, on a monthly basis.

The hike on an annual basis was due to the increase of prices of all main groups that influence the movement of key indices, particularly food, education and clothing, it said.

The record number of the first group (food and beverages) went up by 5.81 percent last November, compared to the same month in 2022, while the price index of the second group (cigarettes and tobacco) slightly rose by 0.22 percent on an annual basis, it added.

The consumer price index (CPI) for the clothing group increased by 6.86 percent, and housing services rose by 3.13 percent, while the inflation rate in furnishings rose by 2.96 percent, it indicated.

The health index went up by 2.41 percent while rates of transport moved up by 2.95 percent compared to the same month in 2022, according to the KCSB.

Communications edged up by 3.06 percent on an annual basis, culture and entertainment rose by 3.54 percent, as education went up by 0.72 percent, it added.

Restaurants and hotels climbed on a yearly basis by 3.54 percent in November, with services and miscellaneous goods surging by 4.14 percent, it said.

The consumer price index (inflation), excluding food and beverages, recorded a hike of 3.38 percent in November on an annual basis, it added.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measurement that examines prices on a monthly or annual basis. Generally, it constitutes a basic index for growth and economic recession, where decision-makers examine to take decisions at the economic level and work out financial and monetary policies. (end)

