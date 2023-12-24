Egypt Restates Opposition To Collective Punishment Of Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Sunday echoed vehement objection to the Israeli occupation's collective punishment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, citing bombings, blockade, forced displacement and complete devastation of basic services.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry made the remark during a telephone call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho, focusing on the current situation in the enclave and ongoing endeavors to halt the Israeli aggression, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, both ministers mainly tackled the worsening humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory and stressed that the recently adopted resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including immediate and unhindered humanitarian aid access to the population of Gaza, should be completely put in place as soon as possible, it said.

In this context, the Egyptian foreign minister called on all international parties to live up to their due responsibilities by throwing much weight behind a lasting and permanent ceasefire in Gaza as the optimum way to implement the UNSC resolution so effectively and to protect Palestinian lives.

For his part, the Portuguese foreign minister underlined that the ongoing humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian enclave makes it very necessary for international parties to call Israeli violations by their proper names pursuant to international law and international humanitarian law.

He voiced his country's hopes that a permanent ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip could be reached at an early date. (end)

