Indian Security Forces Kill Three Maoists In Encounter Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Indian police said on Sunday that three Maoists were gunned down in a gun battle with security forces in Dantewada district Chhattisgarh in central India.

The Press Trust of India said quoting Inspector General of Police of Bastar Range Sundarraj P that the gun battle in which three Maoists were killed occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village when a joint team of security personnel was carrying out an anti-maoists operation in the evening.

Maoist rebels are active in various Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The banned group is waging an armed struggle for decades against the government and its developmental projects in order to establish a communist society toppling the current system which they call as semi-feudal and semi-colonial. (end)

