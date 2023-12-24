Queen Congratulates Christians On Christmas

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, on Sunday evening, congratulated Christians on Christmas."Our wishes of hope and prosperity to our Christian brothers and sisters this Christmas. We pray that God brings peace to the Holy Land and blesses our world with mercy and compassion," Her Majesty said in a post on her official X account.

