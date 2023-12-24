Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone successfully stopped the smuggle of large quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory into Jordanian territory on Sunday, according to a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF).The source said that Border Guard forces, the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), and military security detected a group of smugglers attempting to illegally cross into the Kingdom from Syria.Quick response patrols rushed to the site and applied the rules of engagement by targeting them directly, injuring several smugglers and forcing others to retreat back into Syria, the military source said.According to the source, 537 thousand captagon tablets, 888 palm-sized sheets of hashish, and quantities of ammunition were discovered, and the seized materials were turned over to the concerned authorities.The source reaffirmed that JAF will continue to react aggressively and decisively to any border danger, as well as any efforts to undermine and destabilize the homeland's security and frighten its citizens.