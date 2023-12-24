Israeli Officer Killed In Battles In Northern Gaza

Amman, December 24 (Petra) -- The Israeli army announced Sunday that an armoury officer in the 79th Battalion was killed during the ongoing battles in northern Gaza.The Israeli officer was killed during fierce Palestinian resistance in northern Gaza against the invading Israeli forces.Earlier today, the Israeli army announced that 14 officers and soldiers had been killed in one day in Gaza battles.

