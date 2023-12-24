Jordan, UAE Talk Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, December 24 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah Al Nahyan, Sunday discussed an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allowing sustainable humanitarian relief to Palestinians in the besieged enclave.Safadi and Al Nahyan discussed adopting "effective" mechanisms to address the humanitarian catastrophe facing Palestinian Gazans.The top diplomats reiterated Jordan and the UAE's "firm" rejection of displacing Palestinians internally or externally and called for allowing internally displaced Palestinians to return to their homes.They said the two-state solution is "the only way" to establish security, stability and just and comprehensive peace in the region.The meeting discussed bolstering investment and economic ties between Jordan and the UAE.Safadi praised the UAE for supporting Jordan financially and in countering regional crises.