Ras Munif In Ajloun Recorded Highest Rainfall In 48 Hours

Amman, December 24 (Petra) -- The Director of the Jordanian Meteorological Department (JMD), Raed Khattab, Sunday said the rainfall that Jordan has been witnessing since the first Friday of winter was concentrated in the northern regions, including the Jordan Valley.Khattab added that the Ras Munif meteorological station recorded the highest rainfall total during the past 48 hours, amounting to 100.1 mm, 17 per cent of its general seasonal average.

