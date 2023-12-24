Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid To Support Palestinians In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived Sunday in El Arish, the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 14 tons of aid, including foodstuffs, provided by Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Red Crescent Society, in preparation for delivery to Gaza.

This brings the total number of Qatari aircraft sent to Gaza to 50, with a total of 1,548 tons of aid.

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater received the aircraft at El Arish Airport.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.