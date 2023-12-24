Minister Of State For International Cooperation Checks On Wounded Palestinians In Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Al Arish: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and the accompanying delegation checked on the wounded Palestinian brethren who are receiving treatment with the assistance of the Qatari Armed Force's medical staff 'duty troop' on the Italian Navy hospital ship "Volcano" in Al Arish port.
Her Excellency exchanged friendly conversations with the wounded and expressed the State of Qatar's sympathy and concern for them within the framework of its full support for the fraternal Palestinian people, especially during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.
