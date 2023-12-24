Solar Ground Flashers - A NEWSTEP Towards Sustainable Lighting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Solar Ground Flashers
Ground Flashers for Villa
NewStep Logo
Walk Towards Green Path Opting Solar Ground Flashers Available in Different Colors & Sizes.
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Panel with Fully Auto-Actuated Rechargeable System and low power consumption are some features of New Step Solar Ground Flashers . Solar Ground Flasher light is IP68 waterproof with 20 Tons Compression Resistance.
They are naturally built for the Sun, easy to install, IP68 waterproof and operates more than 12 Hrs.
These lights are reliable, economical and environmentally positive. Their high-quality LED bulbs last for years longer than traditional filament light bulbs. Solar powered lights do not need to be tethered to foot after foot of wiring and so can be placed anywhere in the garden, something else that allows home-owners to be a little more creative in their landscaping design.
Features:
- Innovative Design & Cost Effective
- IP68: 15 Years Waterproof Ability
- Durable & High-Performance
- Chargeable Even in Cloudy and Rainy Day
NEWSTEP started operations in 2013 and has been providing extensive support to a variety of retail and the wholesale customers in terms of Solar Technology and LED Lighting ever since, dealing with both Solar and Energy Efficient Lightings along with Solar Power Systems that are of High-Quality and with Certified IP Ratings & with approval of Dubai SME Rating.
For Sales Inquiries, contact +97150-8577507 / Email: ... or visit Website
For More Details on Solar Ground Flashers Please Visit Instagram Below:
Contact
Shahzad Qureshi
Brand Manager
New Step Solar Energy Systems & Components
...
00971508577507
Shahzad Qureshi
New Step Solar & Lighting
+971 50 857 7507
...
Solar Ground Flashers & Interlock Tiles.
