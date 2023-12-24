Tunisians Vote For Local Council Members

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: Tunisians began the voting process Sunday morning to elect representatives in local councils, in the second elections the country has witnessed since the announcement of the new constitution in 2022.

More than nine million voters are eligible to cast their ballots.

The Independent High Authority for Elections Council announced that more than 7,000 candidates applied for the elections, while voters must choose representatives in 2,155 local councils, where each council includes 6 representatives.

The local council will pave the way for electing representatives from among its members in Regional Councils and then National Council of Regions and Districts, which is the second chamber of Parliament.

