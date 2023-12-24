WHO Chief Decries 'Decimation' Of Gaza Health System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: The head of the World Health Organization said Sunday the health system in Gaza was being destroyed and reiterated his call for a ceasefire.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also hailed Gaza's medical workers who continue their work under increasingly dire circumstances.

"The decimation of the Gaza health system is a tragedy," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "We persist in calling for CeasefireNow."

"In the face of constant insecurity and inflows of wounded patients, we see doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and more continue striving to save lives," Tedros said.

The UN health agency has long been sounding the alarm about the state of health care since the bloodiest ever war in Gaza erupted following Hamas's attack inside Israel on October 7.