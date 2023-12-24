Over 300,000 Local Flowers Used To Make Largest Qatari Flag At Expo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Doha will soon be setting a new record in Al Bidda Park, where visitors from all backgrounds have gathered to draw the largest Qatari flag made of local flowers to celebrate the 2023 Qatar National Day.

More than 300,000 flowers were used to depict the white and maroon flag, symbolising the unity and pride of Qataris in their country. On this momentous occasion, H E Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, the Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, said,“We appreciate the distinguished participation of Their Excellencies, the Ministers and Commissioners from different countries, who came today to join us in celebrating our beloved country's National Day, reflecting the solid relationships and partnerships Qatar has forged within the international community. I would like to express my earnest thanks to them all for being part of this joyful event.”



Al Wakrah Municipality unveils world's largest natural flower arrangement HMC's Heart Hospital live transmits cardiac procedure to medical conference in Dubai

Read Also

Haifa Al Otaibi, Director of Public Relations and Communications at Expo 2023 Doha, stated,“At Expo 2023 Doha, we are keen to integrate the natural agricultural elements at the core of this horticulture exhibition with high symbolism. The flower-drawn flag was proudly displayed near the Expo House-a carefully selected strategic location to give park visitors, media personnel, and senior international officials the opportunity to take a long look at this unique work of art and immortalise this beautiful moment with their families and friends. We hope the flag will be a high-value addition to Expo 2023 Doha, prompting visitors to explore the event's landmarks and its breathtaking diverse activities."

The Qatar National Day represents a cherished occasion on which all citizens and residents come together to participate in engaging activities that celebrate the significant progress the country has made and the astonishing achievements it has accomplished in the past few years.

Expo 2023 Doha continues to offer unique and interactive experiences and activities to visitors of Al Bidda Park until March 28, 2024.