Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility At Places

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Monday will see scattered clouds and be relatively cold to cold by night, and hazy to misty at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility later.

Offshore, it will be hazy, and see scattered clouds to be partly cloudy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 10 knot becomes variable less than 05 knot by late night.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.