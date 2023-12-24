President Abbas Expresses Hope Christmas Would Bring An End To Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

President Mahmoud Abbas expressed today his hope that this Christmas would mark a cessation of the Israeli war against the Palestinian people in Gaza, as well as across the occupied Palestinian territories, wishing prosperity and stability for the Palestinian people and all nations.

In his speech marking Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar, the President said that "the sun of freedom and [our] independent state with Jerusalem as its capital is inevitably rising, almost within reach."

"The river of blood, the immense sacrifices, the hardships, and the heroic resilience of our people on their land are the path towards freedom and dignity," the President added on this occasion.

He affirmed that the Palestinian people are determined to continue their struggle to achieve their legitimate rights, foremost of which is the right to an independent, fully sovereign state.

President Abbas paid tribute to the martyrs of Palestine, wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, freedom for the prisoners, and prayed for the preservation of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the diaspora.

He expressed hope that the Palestinian people would soon achieve freedom, independence, and the right to live with dignity in their homeland, Palestine.



