No Safe Places In Gaza, Says UN In Response To Israel's Evacuation Orders In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) JERUSALEM /PNN /



Israel's latest evacuation order for thousands of civilians in the central Gaza Strip would force them to relocate to areas where there are ongoing air strikes, the UN Refugee and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees said last night.

In the evacuation order issued on Friday, the Israeli occupation army demanded residents in the Bureij refugee camp and surrounding communities to "leave immediately for their own security" and head towards the city of Deir al-Balah further south.

"People in Gaza are people. They are not pieces on a checkerboard–many have already been displaced several times," Thomas White, Gaza director for the UNRWA wrote on X, previously Twitter.

"The Israeli army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing air strikes. No place is safe, nowhere to go."

UNRWA tweeted that the latest order would affect more than 150,000 people. An estimated 1.9 million have been displaced by the ongoing Israeli aggression, according to the UN.