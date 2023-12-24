Thousands In U.S. Protest Against Military Aid To Israel And Demand An End To Genocide

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

Thousands of activists, along with members of human rights organizations, unions, and associations, have taken to the streets in several U.S. cities calling for an end to U.S. military aid for Israel and demanding a halt to the ongoing Israeli heinous crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people.

Protesters gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, in major shopping areas filled with holiday shoppers, urging the termination of all U.S. aid to Israel's apartheid regime. Similar demonstrations were also organized in front of the Irvine Spectrum shopping center in Los Angeles, California, while protesters closed down the largest Christmas market in Chicago, Illinois.

In Manhattan, New York, demonstrators continued their daily marches, demanding an end to the genocide and vowing not to stop protesting until the Israeli genocide stops and all military aid to Israel is terminated.

Protests also erupted in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Boston, Massachusetts, calling for an immediate ceasefire. The participants expressed their opposition to the ongoing Israeli aggression and called for an end to all military assistance to Israel.

These demonstrations underscore the growing public demand in the United States for a reevaluation of its foreign policy, particularly concerning its military support for Israel amid the current Israeli brutal campaign against the Palestinian people.