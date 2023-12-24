Kahramaa Completes Transformation Of QF's District Cooling Central Plant

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has completed the works to transform the District Cooling Central Plant at Qatar Foundation (QF) to use treated sewage (TSE) water for condenser cooling. According to an official statement from Kahramaa, this comes within the framework of the tasks of the District Cooling Department and its role in monitoring and organising its services in the country. Kaharamaa, according to the statement, completed the conversion to the use of treated water in the cooling operations of its main stations as a main source of cooling.

Headed by Eng. Jamal Yousef al-Derbasti, Director of the District Cooling Department, department's engineers, followed up on the completion of the transformation of the work of the main central cooling stations in Kahramaa.

This transformation enhances sustainability by contributing to the protection of natural resources, reducing electrical energy consumption and reducing the country's carbon footprint. Also, it protects natural resources and reduces electrical energy consumption.

The main district cooling plants at QF have a cooling capacity exceeding 152,000 refrigeration tonnes. The district cooling system in Education City is the most energy-efficient. The plants are equipped with the latest devices, intelligent control and monitoring systems and have high energy efficiency performance. They are linked to a control system with the rest of the energy centre at Education Cit. QF also owns three cooling stations with a capacity of 33,000 refrigeration tonnes. These are used for emergency cases.

The work of district cooling plants depends on supplying chilled water from power plants to several energy transmission centres distributed through a network of chilled and insulated water to all Education City facilities. Cooling devices consume approximately 65% of the electrical energy used in buildings. Adopting a district cooling system is considered the most effective and energy-saving system as it's the most sustainable solution. It saves about 40% of electricity through savings in electricity generation and distribution capabilities and thus savings in electricity. Natural gas consumption leads to a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional cooling solutions. District cooling plants reduce Qatar's environmental footprint while saving 98% of drinking water through the use of treated water.

By setting up and monitoring district cooling services, Kahramaa attempts to provide electricity and potable water, sustain water resources, preserve the environment and keep pace with the use of all new technologies in district cooling services under the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

