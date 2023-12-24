Shura Council Deputy Speaker Meets Iraqi Delegation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Shura Council Deputy Speaker Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti met Sunday with the visiting delegation of the Iraqi Council of Representatives led by MP Dr Adnan Burhan al-Juhaishi. The meeting discussed parliamentary co-operation and ways to promote them, besides the developments in the Palestinian arena in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation forces' aggression against Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the role of parliaments in ending it. The two sides stressed the need for exerting more efforts to urge the international community to condemn the aggression and reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

