Awareness Drive Held For Fish Market Workers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Municipality of Al Khor and Al Thakhira, represented by the Health Control Section of the Municipal Control Department, has organised an awareness campaign for workers in the fish market in Al Khor. This was with the aim of introducing them to the health requirements necessary while carrying out their work.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Municipality, the campaign included awareness of healthy methods for handling and preserving fish, and the supervisory role through inspection of fish before selling in order to ensure that they are fit for human consumption.

