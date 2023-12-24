Alkhater Checks On Wounded Palestinians In Al Arish

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater and the accompanying delegation checked on the wounded Palestinian brethren who are receiving treatment with the assistance of the Qatari Armed Forces' medical staff "duty troop" on the Italian Navy hospital ship "Volcano" in Al Arish port.

HE AlKhater exchanged conversations with the wounded and expressed Qatar's sympathy and concern for them within the framework of its support for the Palestinian people, especially during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.

