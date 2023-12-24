PM Meets UAE National Security Adviser

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is visiting the State. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and several regional and international topics of common interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.