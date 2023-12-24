Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Karawal Nagar 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Spot

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi news: A fire broke out at a godown located in Karawal Nagar, Delhi on Sunday. A total of twelve fire tenders rushed to the spot, reported ANI citing the Delhi fire service Read: Massive fire breaks out in Tamil Nadu's Pamban | Watch videoThe cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited. The fire broke out in a car-mat and seat-cover godown located in the Karawal Nagar area of east Delhi. The fire service of the national capital received a call at around 3:34 pm informing about the huge fire that broke out at the godown Read: Delhi: Fire breaks out in Gopaldas Bhawan building at Connaught Place| WATCHThe cooling off process of the area is under progress, informed the police official.\"A call about the fire in a godown near the Kali Ghata road of Karawal Nagar was received around 3.54 pm. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately,\" a Delhi Fire Service official told ANI police in the area were informed and they began their investigation to find the cause of the fire. The godown of the car mats and seat-covers is approximately 500 square yards of building which includes ground plus the first floor Read: West Bengal news: Fire breaks out in a paper mill in Howrah area\"We came to know that it was a godown of car-mats and seat-covers. The godown is approximately 500 square yards building which comprises ground plus first floor,\" said the official.\"We have started an investigation into what caused the fire. If anyone is found guilty, police will take action,\" said a senior police officer the exact cause of the fire is still not known and the investigation is underway. There has been no report of any casualty and there is no exact estimate of the property damage caused to the owner of the car-mat and seat-cover godown

