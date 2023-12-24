Mint Primer: Why The Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea Are Worrisome

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The snowballing crisis in the Red Sea is threatening to disrupt an already fragile global supply chain, as shippers begin to avoid one of the world's busiest trade routes. Mint looks at the crisis, efforts taken to contain it, and its implication for India and the world.

