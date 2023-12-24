Bengaluru: BBMP Sets Deadline For February 28 For Kannada Signboards On Shop-Fronts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared a deadline of February 28 for shop-fronts to promote the use of Kannada in commercial establishments across Bengaluru's shopping malls, and commercial buildings to display Kannada nameplates.

The decision emerged following a pivotal meeting chaired by Karave President Narayana Gowda, attended by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and representatives from pro-Kannada organizations. The gathering, held at the BBMP office in Malleswaram, aimed to address the persistent issue of non-compliance with Kannada signage in shops and malls within Bengaluru.

Expressing concern over the lack of Kannada signboards in various establishments, demands were raised for strict action against those failing to adhere to the mandate. It was highlighted that certain mall owners had even resorted to legal action, questioning the requirement for Kannada signage.

Previously, a directive stipulated the use of 60 per cent Kannada in commercial signage, a move that was further bolstered by the council's approval for the use of Kannada nameplates.

Karave President Narayana Gowda emphasized the importance of Kannada's prominence in commercial spaces, citing instances of alleged irregularities by officials across Bengaluru's eight zones. Gowda urged immediate action against officials allegedly hindering the use of Kannada, citing allegations of irregularities in shop-front license renewals.

The BBMP Commissioner assured a meeting with zonal officials to address the issue, setting the deadline of February 28 for corrective action.

