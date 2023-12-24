Oats Idli To Poha Idli: 7 Different Types Of Idli For Weight Loss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idli, a popular South Indian dish, comes in various delightful varieties. Here are seven different types of idli:

This is the classic and most common form of idli, made with a batter of fermented rice and urad dal (black gram). It is steamed to perfection, resulting in soft idlis.









Poha, or flattened rice, can be used to make a quick and delicious variety of idli. Poha idlis are soft and have a mild, unique taste.

For a healthier option, oats can be used to make idlis. Oats idlis are not only nutritious but also easy to prepare.



Quinoa, known for its health benefits, can be incorporated into idlis for a nutrient-rich version.



This special idli is named after the town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. It includes a mix of spices, ghee, and sometimes coconut.

Rava idli is made with semolina (rava) instead of rice. It's a quicker alternative as it doesn't require fermentation. Rava idlis are typically lighter and have a unique texture.

