Usman Khawaja Denied Permission For Peace Symbol In Boxing Day Test Amid Ongoing Gesture Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Usman Khawaja has been refused permission to display a peace symbol on his bat and shoes for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, as the ongoing 'gesture' controversy persists. Despite discussions with Cricket Australia to find an appropriate message, the International Cricket Committee (ICC) reportedly denied approval for Khawaja's latest humanitarian gesture. This follows a previous instance where Khawaja was prohibited from wearing shoes with slogans related to human rights during the first Test in Perth. The ICC cited rules against messages pertaining to politics, religion, or race. Khawaja, expressing his support for the people of Gaza, had worn a black armband during the match and was reprimanded by the ICC. Despite the setback, Khawaja remains committed to highlighting issues he feels passionately about, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and its impact on children. The ICC has not yet provided an official comment on the matter.

Khawaja spoke on Friday about how the Israel-Hamas conflict had affected him, saying he despaired at seeing how many children had been killed.

"When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," he said.

"I don't have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strongly about."

