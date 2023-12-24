Brij Bhushan Takes 'Sanyas' From Wrestling After WFI's Suspension; Adds Sanjay Singh Is 'Not His Relative'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday defended an upcoming national tournament being hosted in his stronghold. Singh had resigned as the head of the nation's wrestling authority due to allegations of sexual assault.

His remarks came at a press conference after he met BJP chief JP Nadda - significantly after the government suspended the Wrestling Federation of India's activities over the "hasty" decision to hold the junior contests.

Following the meeting with the BJP chief, Brij Bhushan addressed the media at his residence and asserted he was not related to the new WFI chief. He said, "Sanjay Singh is not my relative...The announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar was to ensure sports events should resume."

Sanjay Singh is reportedly a close aide of Brij Bhushan, who is accused of sexual harassment by several wrestlers.



"I have worked 12 years for the wrestlers. Time will tell if I have done justice...Now decisions and talks with the government will be done by the elected people of the federation," he added.



"The elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed...Now it's their (federation members) decision if they wish to talk to the government or take the legal course of action. I have nothing to do with this," he continued

On the WFI's decision to hold the tournament in Gonda, Brij Bhushan said,“There was very little time left to hold the tournament and no other federation had enough arrangements to organise it on time." He also said he has taken "sanyas", or retired, from wrestling and that he will be busy with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Earlier on Sunday, the Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected WFI panel, following the body's announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in UP's Gonda before the end of this year. Gonda is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's home turf.

Following public accusations of sexual assault from a number of athletes, including Sakshee Malikkh and others, Brij Bhushan resigned from his position as WFI chief. Sanjay Singh took over as WFI chief, and Malikkh resigned from the sport.

