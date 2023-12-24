UAE: Sharjah Government Declares Paid Holiday For New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The government sector in Sharjah has declared that it will observe a holiday on New Year's Day. On Monday, the Department of Human Resources said that all Sharjah government departments, bodies, and institutions will observe January 1, 2024, as the official New Year's holiday. On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, official business hours are anticipated to recommence. This means that government workers in the emirate will have a four-day weekend.

The federal government and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization said earlier last week that January 1st will be a holiday for workers in the public and private sectors. This means that most people in the nation will have a three-day weekend.

Dubai authority also declared New Year's paid holiday for its government sector as January 1, 2024, Monday.

The local government authority pointed out in a circular the omission of organisations, departments, and agencies whose responsibilities involve serving the public or administering public service facilities or whose staff members work in shifts.

Residents of the UAE will have a long weekend to start 2024. January 1st is a Monday, making it the first official holiday of the year and a three-day weekend. This implies that after New Year's Eve in 2024, they

get to relax for a full day.