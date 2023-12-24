Christmas Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Gets MASSIVE Discount! Check New Price, Bank Offers & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With a significant discount available on the official Samsung India website, customers can now purchase the company's newest foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 16,000, which includes bank offers and extra exchange incentives. Individuals who were genuinely impressed by this foldable phone but were unable to purchase it might have it at a reduced cost by utilising the available discounts. This is the latest Samsung foldable phone offer in action.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is listed on Samsung India website with a starting price of Rs 1,54,999.

The HDFC bank credit card is also available with an immediate discount of Rs 9,000, bringing the total cost down to Rs 1,45,999.





Furthermore, Samsung lowers the total cost by a substantial amount with an Exchange Bonus Offer, saving an additional Rs 7,000 for those who are thinking about using the standard exchange option.

Samsung is claiming that it will give up to Rs 75,000 off on regular exchange, in addition to the above-mentioned bonus offer.

However, bear in mind that the ultimate exchange discount amount will differ depending on the particular model and state of the previous phone being traded in, providing even more motivation for customers to take advantage of the exchange option.

With the HDFC bank credit card offer, you may still receive Rs 9,000 even if you choose not to trade your old phone. Customers may also wait until the next month, when there may be a flat discount on foldable phones during the Republic Day sale.

It is important to note that each of the two foldable phones is fantastic in its own right, and consumers should think about purchasing either one of them based on factors like price, brand choice, features, and software.



