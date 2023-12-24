Sports Ministry Requests IOA To Constitute Ad-Hoc Committee To Manage WFI Affairs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Sports Ministry, following the suspension of the recently elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has called upon the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish an ad-hoc body for the oversight and management of WFI affairs. The ministry took the decision to suspend WFI until further notice due to concerns over the "hasty announcement" made by the newly-elected body regarding the organization of U-15 and U-20 nationals.

The ministry highlighted the failure to follow proper procedures and provide sufficient notice to wrestlers for adequate preparations. The IOA has been urged to promptly form the ad-hoc panel.

"... Taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI's former office bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI," said the letter signed by Tarun Pareek, under secretary to the Government of India.

"This requires for immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organizations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on part of the IOA to to make suitable arrangements for the interim for managing the affairs of WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopradised," he said in the letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha.

On December 21, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted elections resulting in a victory for Sanjay Singh and his panel, who secured significant margins in the polls. Former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, emerged triumphant in the elections.

Leading up to the elections, the WFI was under the administration of an ad-hoc body established by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) following the stepping aside of former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Bhuoender Singh Bajwa, concurrently serving as the president of the Wushu Federation of India, presided over the ad-hoc body at that time.

In response to Sanjay Singh assuming the role of WFI President, top wrestler Bajrang Punia, along with fellow wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who had previously led protests against Brij Bhushan, expressed their dissent. Bajrang Punia, notably, returned his Padma Shri award to the government on Friday in protest against the new WFI leadership. The decision by Sakshi Malik to quit wrestling also transpired for the same reason, marking a significant turn of events within the wrestling community.