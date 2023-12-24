Salman Khan Sends Special Christmas Gift Hamper To Malaika Arora, Actress Gives The Sweetest Shoutout

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the eve of Christmas, Malaika Arora revealed that she received a unique gift but not from her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Any guesses? It was from his ex-brother-in-law Salman Khan and his brand, Being Human. Malaika was previously married to Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, revealed on her Instagram Stories that Salman and his team brought her a unique Christmas gift. She posted a video of a basket of goods and a beautiful note from Salman and his brand. The gift hamper included a few clothing items, a box of hot chocolate powder, a Santa hat, and other goodies.

See the hamper

Malaika gave Being Human a beautiful shoutout, including information about the discounts for Christmas and Salman's birthday forthcoming birthday.















Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan was previously married for 19 years to Malaika Arora. The pair married in 1998 but announced their separation in March 2016 and divorced in May 2017. They have a son together named Arhaan.

Also Read:

Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding: Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon attend the ceremony in style

Arbaaz Khan's second marriage

Arbaaz Khan appears to have confirmed his remarriage. He is rumored to be married to makeup artist Shura Khan today, December 24, in a private ceremony. Although Arbaaz and the Khan family remained tight-lipped about the announcement, Arbaaz confirmed the news when he arrived at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home for the private nikah ceremony.

