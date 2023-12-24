Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions From December 25 To December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aries: WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Ganesha says even if the situation is in your favor, there is a possibility that you will hurt yourself due to a wrong decision. People who have been experiencing pain until now will have

less impact on life, but you need to increase efforts to eliminate it completely. Try to work on the situation by balancing both past and present. Work can be done better due to increasing

interest related to your work. There will be relationship with partner. Cold can cause cough.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious number:- 5

Taurus: ACE OF WANDS

Ganesha says as you find a new way of doing your work, you will try to adopt many changes. Due to the emotions arising in the mind, there is a possibility of taking wrong decisions. Keep

control over negative emotions and move forward only by properly observing what is right and what is wrong for you. You will try to work according to your ideas keeping in mind the ideas

given by people. You will start feeling new with your partner. Stomach inflammation can be very painful. Take care of food and drink.

Auspicious color:- Saffron

Auspicious Number:- 1

Gemini: THE CHARIOT

Ganesha says you seem to have little willpower right now, compared to the situation you are trying to make your way through. Due to frequent changes of mind, it will not be possible for

you to plan or make decisions with a far-sighted view. Try to reduce dependence on things for which you are dependent on others. The opportunity given in relation to work is suitable for advancement in life, use it properly. The person you are trying to hide the feelings you are creating has to express them.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 2

Cancer: THE HERMIT

Ganesha says being in solitude will be very necessary for you today. You are trying to work on your feelings and thoughts. But will continue to feel mental fatigue. In the present you have to focus only on the things that bring you relief. Limit communication with friends. You will get the answer to the big question soon. Information and training related to your work can increase the quality of work. Try to work on the insecurities that arise within you. The relationship will be excellent. Health will be fine, but try to change the lifestyle.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 4

Leo: PRINCE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says the information you get may not be complete, but it has to be understood that it is sufficient to handle the current situation. Keep up your faith and courage. There will be a

need to show restraint with the changes that are coming in life. The situation will move very slowly but is changing. To develop work related discipline you have to properly understand the

responsibility associated with work. Try to understand the feelings expressed towards the person whose thought is coming to your mind repeatedly. There is a possibility of chest pain or

discomfort.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 3

Virgo: NINE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says overspending will make you feel regret for some time, but it will not seem to have any impact on financial loss or financial status. It is arising in the mind due to communication with family members. Questions may be resolved. Keep in mind that you also have limits when helping anyone. New responsibilities will arise due to the decision made

regarding work, due to which stress may be experienced. Try to understand the situation by maintaining some distance with the partner. Headache problem may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious Number:- 8

Libra:- TEMPERANCE

Ganesha says to change your situation, understand the words of the person seeking guidance and make a decision considering everything related to the present. Your situation will change

soon, so you will need to change yourself accordingly. Emotionally, you seem to be getting stronger. You also have to maintain a balance between your main work and the new work taken up to fix the financial balance. The relationship with the partner will become closer. Do not let the amount of water in the body decrease.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 9

Scorpio:- TWO OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says even though there are two opportunities, focusing too much on only one thing will make it difficult to understand other things. You may have multiple responsibilities. Which

you will be able to play but life seems to be getting busy. Make some time for fun too. Work related mistakes will be pointed out by others, which will be important for you. Pay attention to

the positive and negative aspects of your partner. Decision making will be easy. Sore throat can be troublesome.

Auspicious color:- Saffron

Auspicious number:- 6

Sagittarius:- NINE OF CUPS

Ganesha says happiness will come in life due to suddenly getting big opportunities. Try to bring any decision into reality together with family members. While moving forward, it will be

necessary for you to think about everyone involved in personal life. There will be happiness in the family. A work-related goal that you were trying to achieve till now, will come suddenly.

Praise from partner will make you happy. Dental problems can cause some trouble.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 7

Capricorn:- FIVE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says you will need to increase the seriousness regarding your work. Try to reduce the impact of things that cause the mind to wander from life. The more you focus on your personal life, the easier you will progress. Your will power and positive energy start to increase. Don't let disputes grow with people in the field of work. You have to communicate clearly with the partner. Back pain will be painful.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 5

Aquarius:- STRENGTH

Ganesha says even though the opportunity is all around you, it is being ignored by you just because you are lost in thoughts. People around you are trying to increase the positivity within

you. Try to get out of your circle and listen to the suggestions of others. The depression you are feeling related to career will soon disappear. Due to the comments received by other people, negative feelings towards the relationship can be seen. Try to control sugar related problems.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious Number:- 1

Pisces:- THE TOWER

Ganesha says there will be a sudden big change in thoughts, which can completely change a negative situation for you. Due to your increased courage and patience, you will be able to achieve progress by implementing a big decision. Even if there is a dispute with people in the field of work, keep in mind that the final decision will be correct. Change related to love life

which you were trying to see will be seen suddenly. The problem of piles is likely to increase.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 6