Owaisi Finds Fault With Shifting Of HC From Old Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has found fault with the Telangana government's decision to shift Telangana High Court from the old city.

Stating that the old city is the original Hyderabad, he suggested that Chanchalguda Jail be shifted to the outskirts of Hyderabad and its land be used for a new building of the High Court.

Addressing a meeting of AIMIM workers, Owaisi said that the new High Court is being proposed in Budvel on high value land and it will cost a few hundred crores.

He also mooted that the Central Armed Reserve must be shifted out of Petlaburj and the land must be used for a KG to PG campus.

Owaisi asked if development of the old city is a concern, why does Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy want to shift the High Court out of the old city.

"Over the decades, every institution of importance has been shifted out of original Hyderabad. Does the CM want to make original Hyderabad a barren area that is no longer part of the capital city,” he asked.

Owaisi also mentioned that the Chief Minister contemptuously accused the people of the old city of electricity theft and termed it "condemnable".

"No CM should feel entitled in insulting the people of an area where tribals, Dalits and Muslims live," he said.

The AIMIM President also referred to the Chief Minister taunting AIMIM for supporting the government of Bhaskar Rao in 1984. He said the party supported Rao's faction after his father and then AIMIM President Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi conducted a public meeting and asked the people of Hyderabad if the party should support Rao's faction.

"In exchange, we didn't ask for a ministerial position or money. Instead, he got permission to set up a minority educational institution, Deccan College of Medical Sciences. I saw him struggle to get it established. It took a physical toll on him. But today, even if he is not in this world, his work lives on. DCMS has produced over 5000 doctors who serve patients all over the world. DCMS alumni have helped millions of people,” he said.

Owaisi told the AIMIM workers that the party has been defeating the BJP and will continue to defeat the BJP.

"We will support every effort to ensure that Modi does not become PM again. It is for other parties to decide where they stand. If they want to defeat the BJP, why did they let it win Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh? These states together account for 65 Lok Sabha seats. Why did they give BJP a walkover in such critical states?" he asked.

Owaisi also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim in a recent interview that there is no hostility against minorities in India.

"If this is true, then how did a BJP MP abuse a Muslim MP openly in the Lok Sabha? He faced no disciplinary consequences. If it is true that there is no hostility, how come areas where Muslims live are empirically shown to not have adequate public services like schools, clinics, sanitation, etc? The hostility is evident at every step," he said.

--IANS

ms/vd