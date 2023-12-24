Security Scenario In Poonch Reviewed Post DKG Encounter

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 24, (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir's Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar visited Poonch on Sunday to take stock of security scenario in the district post the Dera ki Gali (DKG) encounter in which four army personnel were killed.

Inspector General of Police Anand Jain, and DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr Haseeb Mughal also accompanied the ADGP.

During the visit, the officers met with civil society delegations and got feedback on a wide range of issues.

"Interacting with the locals, the Divisional Commissioner assured local communities of enhanced security arrangements and a revamped plan of action to prevent terror related incidents in the district," an official statement said.

"Further, the Divisional Commissioner assured the residents of fair treatment/compensation to all the victims of terrorism related events."

