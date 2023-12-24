Xmas: Delhi Police Intensifies Security At 250 Churches, Heavy Traffic Expected In Key Areas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Ahead of Christmas, Delhi Police has strategically deployed personnel, including paramilitary forces, particularly around 250 churches, to maintain law and order and avoid any kind of untoward incident.

The traffic is also expected to be heavy on Christmas at various locations including Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Church Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Patel Chowk, and Africa Avenue Road on Monday.

A senior Delhi Police official said that the assistance of paramilitary forces was enlisted to provide security coverage for prominent churches in the city as they expected increased foot traffic.

"We have bolstered our presence in various critical areas and are maintaining constant vigilance to prevent any undesirable incidents," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey revealed plans to deploy around 1,000 police personnel, augmented by additional forces, within the district.

"With six borders and motorable roads, substantial force deployment will occur at vital checkpoints, including around the Yamuna area. Stringent actions will be taken against anyone violating law and order conditions," he said.

Another officer said that comprehensive measures have been implemented to guarantee the safety of motorists, facilitate smooth traffic flow, guide pedestrians to use footpaths, inform road users about routes and diversions, and prevent reckless driving or stunt performances on two-wheelers.

