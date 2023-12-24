J&K LG Condemns Ex-Policeman's Murder

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the terror attack in Baramulla district in which retired SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir was shot dead.
He has conveyed his deep sympathies to Mir's family.
"Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer, Shri Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was giving a call for prayer in the mosque. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief", he said in a post on X.
