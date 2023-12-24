Woman's Body Found In Delhi-Jaipur E-Way Drain In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 24 (IANS) The body of an unidentified woman, seeming to be 20 to 25 years old, was found inside a sack dumped in a drain of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Sahrawan village in Gurugram on Sunday, police said.

A former sarpanch of Sahrawan village informed the Manesar police station about the body and the police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

According to the police, Sanjay had gone out for a walk in the morning when he saw the dead body packed in a sack.

Along with the police, the FSL team also reached the spot and the sack was examined.

Preliminary probes suggest that the victim was killed somewhere else and her body was dumped here.

"No such object was found near the body by which it could be identified. We have taken the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary for post-mortem. There were injury marks on the girl's body and mouth," Sub Inspector Balraj of Manesar police station said, adding the matter is being probed.

--IANS

str/vd