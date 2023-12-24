Youth Shot In Bihar's Saran, In Serious Condition

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 24 (IANS) A man was shot and seriously injured at by two bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, police.

The incident occurred when the victim, Utsav Singh, 23, a native of Bhaismara village, went to a service centre on the four-lane Patna-Chapra road to have his car washed.

"While the washing was underway at the service centre, two assailants on a bike arrived and fired indiscriminately at him. Utsav sustained three gunshot injuries and fell unconscious on the ground. The employees of the service centre took him to the Sadar hospital where doctors have referred him to PMCH, Patna. His condition is serious," said an officer of Gadkha police station of Saran.

"We have registered an FIR of attempt to murder of the written statement of his father Brajesh Singh. The matter is under investigation. We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the area to find some clues about the attackers," he said.

--IANS

ajk/vd