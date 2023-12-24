Pulse Of The City News Honors Companies For Best In Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Five companies nationwide earn their first Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction in 2023

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pulse of the City News is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 nominations for best in service. The following companies have received their first Pulse Award , which honors companies that have placed an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.San Cap Home Services ( ) in Fort Myers is a one-stop shop for customers, offering plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roofing and remodeling services. The company brings 72 years of experience to its customers, giving homeowners a professional helping hand where quality is the foundation. The professional service team at San Cap is experienced and eager to ensure the safety and upkeep of the homes in its community, from maintenance and repair to new installations.The Plumbing Pro ( ) in Grandview, Missouri, is a trusted source for plumbing needs in the Kansas City area. With a highly skilled and experienced team, The Plumbing Pro is committed to delivering plumbing solutions that ensure the comfort and functionality of its customers' homes. With service and quality standards so high that customers can expect only the best, the company's mission is complete customer satisfaction .BR&D Landscape, Inc. ( ) in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, aims to provide customers with their dream backyard oasis. A landscaper that specializes in waterscapes, ponds and aquatic features, BR&D Landscape offers both design and maintenance services backed by the best quality and customer experience . Working on projects for both residential and commercial clients, BR&D Landscape has the experience, training and industry certifications to handle complete pond construction, maintenance and repair projects from pondless waterfalls in a backyard to an extensive pond system on a golf course.Buckeye Marble and Granite ( ) in Newark, Ohio, specializes in the custom fabrication and installation of granite, marble and quartz countertops. With a variety of slabs from seven local suppliers for customers to choose from, the company is sure to have the right stone to meet anyone's style and budget. In addition to quality materials, Buckeye Marble and Granite brings years of experience to each project to ensure ultimate customer satisfaction.SIMBA Property Management Inc. ( ) of San Ramon, California, handles end-to-end residential property management services for single and multi-tenant properties. Customers who partner with SIMBA Property Management are in great hands. As a reliable property management service, the company devotes its attention to caring for clients' properties, treating each and every one like their own.Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience. For more information on the above companies, visit .As 2023 comes to an end, Pulse of the City News is continuing to take nominations for companies providing top-notch customer service, granting the Pulse Award to those that earn high rankings.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says,“They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the“customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides“customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to .

