'Replace Non-Standard Medicines With Alternates', Delhi Health Secy Told

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has instructed the Health Secretary to seize all medicines of non-standard quality, remove their stock and replace them with substitutes.

He told the Health Secretary to make alternative arrangements so that people do not face any inconvenience.

In his letter to the Health Secretary, Bharadwaj said: "It has been brought to my notice that the Vigilance Department has directed Secretary (Health) to immediately remove the five drugs, which were 'not of standard quality', amlodipine, levetiracetam, pantoprazole, cephalexin and dexamethasone, from the stock where they have been supplied."

He also pointed out that in the recent past certain essential consumables like absorbent cotton wool and rolled bandages were found 'not of standard quality' and were removed from the stock where they were supplied.

"The hospital authorities then did not make any alternative arrangement for the same and consequently patients were inconvenienced since they were required to buy these consumables out of their own pocket," he said, expressing displeasure.

He further said that since the aforementioned five drugs which are to be removed from the stock, are also essential in nature and required for treatment of hypertensive disorder, seizure disorder, gastritis infections and respiratory diseases.

"Hence, alternative arrangements should immediately be in place to make them available so that the public is not inconvenienced and the treatment of patients is continued uninterrupted," the Delhi Health Minister said.

He also asked the official to inform him regarding the alternative arrangements for making available the five medicines of standard quality, and their fresh stock position in the healthcare facilities, within a week.

