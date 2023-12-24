Tragedy Strikes In Brazil: 5 Lives Lost In Airplane Crash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Saturday in Jaboticabal, a city in the São Paulo state of Brazil, a small aircraft crash resulted in the tragic loss of four adults and a child.



The accident took place around 09:00 local time on Serafina González Avenue in the city' Jardim Universitário neighborhood during heavy rainfall.



The single-engine plane, properly documented and registered, suddenly plummeted from the sky and crashed, igniting a fire that left all five passengers fatally burnt.



An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash.



Initial speculation indicates the aircraf , meant for four, likely exceeded its capacity with an extra person.



The plane, manufactured in 2012 with the registration PT-ZVL, was not authorized to operate as an air taxi service.







The deceased included Decides Menezes Tiago, a notable Monte Alto businessman, and the plane's owner-pilot.



Known locally as Thiago da Ótica, he had flown from Monte Alto to Fernandópolis to pick up friends for a leisure flight, as confirmed by his daughter Tiele to local media.



It is believed that the minor on board was the daughter of one of Tiago's friends.



Authorities engaged SERIPA IV, based in São Paulo, to examine the aircraft's wreckage initially.



The aim of this investigation, as stated by the National Center for Aircraft Accident Investigation (Cenipa), is to prevent future accidents of a similar nature.



The duration of the investigation will depend on the complexity of the incident and the need to identify potential contributing factors.

MENAFN24122023007421016031ID1107653330