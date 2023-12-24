Registration For Marmi 2024 Festival Opens

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Doha - Asdaf News:\r

Al Gannas Association is due to open the registration for the tournaments of the 15th Edition of Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2024) today at its premises at the Cultural Village Foundation-Katara (Building 33).\r

The association pointed out that the activities will continue until Dec. 26 starting from 4 pm to 8pm, while online registration opened last Wednesday will continue until next Monday at 11 pm.\r

Marmi 2024 is one of the most significant events organized by Al Gannas Association as falconry was registered in the global heritage list in 2011 within the framework of preserving heritage and sentimental values inherited from ancestors, along with its significance in Arab literature and Arab popular heritage, chiefly the Gulf and Qatari heritages.\r

Annually held under the patronage Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Marmi festival includes numerous tournaments and contests, primarily Al Tala'a which is the process of unleashing falcons to hunt down Houbara bustard birds, purposefully to determine the speed race among falcons comprising multiple rounds.\r

The activity also includes Hadad Al Tahadi Championship in which challenge is made between falcons and homing pigeons, as well as little falconers and future falconers championships, in addition to other numerous contests the public has been desperately waiting for annually.\r

To expedite the mission for future falconers, the registration for little falconers and promising falconers will be opened at the festival venues in Sabkhat Marmi Sealine. The date for falconers' participation will be determined as soon as the number of the registered falconers is counted, followed by drawing of lots in all festival's tournaments. The organizing committee is keen to have a substantial number of participants at this event.\r

The organizing committee of Marmi 2024 announced that the registration for the international Hadad Al Tahadi (Farkh Shaheen category) will only be opened during Dec. 20-25 until 11 pm via WhatsApp number: 0097433983822 on the condition that Farkh Shaheen falcons must be monsters not spawns by sending the electronic chip to the falcon and essentially attached with passport and a video footage showing the owner escorting his falcon.\r

Meanwhile, the organizing committee urged the falconers in the United Arab Emirates who have the desire to register in Hadad Al Tahadi (Farkh Shaheen category) to attend the registration and examination event at Roya square-Dubai on Dec. 24-25 from 3 pm to 6 pm. --QNA

