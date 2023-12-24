Drone Champions League Super Final 2023 Concludes In Alula

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) AlUla-\u00a0 Asdaf News:\r

\r

The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced the conclusion of the Drone Champions League Super Final 2023, which it hosted and organized in collaboration with strategic partners Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and the Saudi E-Sports Federation.\r

\r

Held at the auditorium of AlUla's Old Town, the Super Final flagship event was the first e-sports and drone race competition of its kind which was included on the calendar of the AlUla Moments of festivals and events.\r

\r

The Drone Champions League Super Final 2023 announced that the \u201cbest pilot prize\u201d has been awarded to Silas Aaron from Quad Force One after his breathtaking show with other 16 drone pilots from all over the world.\r

\r

The best 4 teams in the Drone Championship League have participated in the final to meet in a series of two- and four-man races. Sixteen of the best drone pilots in the world have also participated in the races, representing 9 countries including the United States, Australia, France, Japan and the Republic of Korea. The show combined real-time and virtual elements. The track completed by the finalists will be available to all players of \u201cDrone Championship League, \u201cthe Game\u201d on PlayStation, Xbox, and Mac.--SPA

MENAFN24122023007116015312ID1107653328