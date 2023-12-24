ATUC Sends Holiday Gifts To 4,300 Families

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 24, the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC)
provided food for 4,300 low-income families living in the regions
of the republic, including the families of martyrs and veterans, on
the occasion of the birthday of president, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and
the upcoming December 31 - World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and the
New Year a full car convoy has been set off.
Azernews informs that in addition, holiday
gifts will be given to 1,250 families of the same category living
in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
With this, the number of families assisted by ATUC since 2020
has exceeded 70,000.
It should be noted that field trade unions and their local
organizations also provide food assistance to families of the
mentioned category in all regions on this eve.
Sattar Mohbaliyev, chairman of ATUC, member of the Milli Majlis,
who participated in the launch ceremony, told journalists that
trade unions always take care of vulnerable population groups,
carry out various measures to meet their social needs on all
holidays and other significant days, including giving gifts :
"This has already become a tradition for us. This time, we are
sending holiday gifts to 5,550 low-income families living in the
regions of Azerbaijan, including Nakhchivan, in connection with the
birthday of our honorable President Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the upcoming
Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday. You know that Solidarity
Day is one of our dearest holidays. Every year, Azerbaijanis around
the world celebrate this holiday solemnly and with good mood. In
general, Solidarity Day plays a very important role in connecting
with more than 50 million Azerbaijanis living in more than 70
countries of the world, creating unity and solidarity among them.
Everyone is a witness that our compatriots are united and show a
united position in almost all the fateful issues of our people and
state. On September 27, 2020, under the leadership of
Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, our compatriots living in
foreign countries mobilized and demonstrated unique unity when the
Azerbaijan Army set out on the Victory Road. They resolutely fought
to prevent biased provocations of anti-Azerbaijani circles and to
convey the truths of the war to the world. We believe that
regardless of where they live in the world, all our compatriots
will be loyal to this solidarity and will work for the deeds of our
single Motherland.
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107653312
