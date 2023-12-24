Ukraine's Defense Production Strategy: Government Exploring Funding Options

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) To successfully implement the strategy of defense production, Ukraine is looking for financing solutions and involves Western partners.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who spoke in an interview with Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"In recent years, we have received enough weapons and military equipment to fight back and liberate almost 50% of the territory that was captured after February 24, as well as to launch the grain corridor," the minister noted.

According to Umerov, such gains give signals to partners that the Ukrainian Army is capable of recapturing all of its territories, and that more ammunition and equipment should be sent to contribute to Ukraine's battlefield advances.

New“artillery coalition” for Ukraine launching in Paris

At the same time, Umerov noted that other conflicts around the world are taking up resources from Western industries, and other nations are now in competition to buy weapons systems they need.

"To this end, we developed a strategy for domestic defense production and launched programs for our defense-industrial complex to reduce the risks in terms of ammunition, missile, and other supplies," the minister explained.

The team has analyzed capabilities that can be produced by both public and private sectors in order to give the relevant orders to the Ukrainian industry, provide jobs, and restart the economy.

The official added that prioritization allowed to see what exactly is needed to run defensive, offensive, and stabilization operations. Together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries, production terms and target numbers were established.

: Defense Ministry“squeezing out” people preaching politicized procurement practice

"We have answers to all these questions, we have a plan. Now we are looking at financial opportunities and, as Ministry of Defense, we are giving contracts and guarantees that we will buy," the minister assured.

In addition, he spoke of the tools developed for joint enterprises.

"In 2023, we received a lot in various categories: missiles, military equipment, ammunition, and other items – the range is huge. Every day we receive and forward to operational-strategic groupings of troops what is already being or has been produced. That list will grow. We are looking for a solution on how to fund this work, involving Western partners," Umerov summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the draft law to address military draft issues will soon be tabled in the Verkhovna Rada.